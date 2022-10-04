NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

237 PM EDT Tue Oct 4 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin,

Eastern Clinton, Western Clinton and Southwestern St. Lawrence

Counties. In Vermont, Western Franklin, Lamoille, Washington,

Eastern Franklin and Eastern Chittenden Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

