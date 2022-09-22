NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CLINTON...NORTH

CENTRAL LAMOILLE AND NORTHWESTERN CHITTENDEN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

_____

