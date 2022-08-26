NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 450 PM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Essex and northwestern Addison Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elizabethtown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Vergennes, Moriah, Westport, Elizabethtown, Ferrisburg, Waltham, Panton, Port Henry, Addison, D A R State Park, Bridport, Ferrisburgh, Weybridge, New Haven, Owls Head Bay, North West Bay, Mud Island, Plumies Point, Potash Bay and Moriah Center. This includes Interstate 87 between mile markers 102 and 118. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4406 7375 4424 7370 4421 7320 4395 7327 TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 282DEG 22KT 4414 7362 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather