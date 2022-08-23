NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 206 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Essex and northwestern Addison Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elizabethtown, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Heavy rainfall is also expected. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Standing water in poor drainage and low lying areas will be possible. Locations impacted include... Willsboro, Elizabethtown, Lewis, Snake Den Harbor, Brown Point, Frisbies Point, Barn Rock Bay, Whallonsburg, Hatch Point, Willsboro Point, Reber, Wadhams, Boquet, Willsboro Bay, Indian Bay, Barn Rock and Deerhead. This includes Interstate 87 between mile markers 114 and 135. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4417 7369 4431 7374 4443 7364 4447 7337 4421 7336 TIME...MOT...LOC 1805Z 256DEG 7KT 4427 7360 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather