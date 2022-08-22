NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

217 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far northwestern

Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties through 300 PM EDT...

At 216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Parishville, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail and very heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Massena, Parishville, Helena, Lawrenceville, Brasher Falls,

Hopkinton, Brasher Center, Ironton, North Lawrence, Converse,

Nicholville, Stockholm Center, Winthrop and Buckton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4458 7459 4459 7486 4492 7490 4492 7460

TIME...MOT...LOC 1816Z 182DEG 13KT 4466 7473

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

