NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 727 PM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN FRANKLIN...EAST CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE AND NORTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.