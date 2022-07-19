NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

635 PM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY...

At 635 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gouverneur,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Gouverneur, Oswegatchie, Fowler, Edwardsville, Richville, Hammond,

Star Lake, Fine, Rossie, Pitcairn, Edwards, Chippewa Bay, Talcville,

South Edwards, Jacques Cartier State Park, Newton Falls, North

Gouverneur, West Fowler, Lower Oswegatchie and South Hammond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

