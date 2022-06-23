NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

211 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall

continues although rain has ceased.

* WHERE...A portion of northern New York, including the following

counties, Franklin and St. Lawrence.

* WHEN...Until 345 AM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Standing water

on road surfaces will also be possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 211 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving

thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned

area. Between 1.5 and 2.75 inches of rain have fallen.

- This includes the following streams and drainages...

Hopkinton Brook, Sucker Brook, and Lake Ozonia Outlet.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in

the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Hopkinton and the vicinity of Lake Ozonia Road.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Hydroplaning may be an issue with standing

water on area roads; it is best to keep speeds below 45 mph to limit

chances of hydroplaning.

