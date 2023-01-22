WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

524 PM EST Sun Jan 22 2023

...MODERATE SNOW WILL DIMINISH IN INTENSITY THIS EVENING...

Widespread moderate snow across much of Western New York will

lower visibility to a half mile and produce snowfall rates of a

half inch an hour through 6 p.m. The snow will begin to diminish

in intensity between 6 and 7 p.m. with slightly improved

visibility this evening. Motorists can expect slick driving

conditions from the Niagara Frontier to Lower Genesee Valley,

including the Buffalo and Rochester metro areas.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather