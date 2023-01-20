WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 340 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions...although difficult travel conditions may be found across the higher elevations. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and or evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather