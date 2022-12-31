WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 225 PM EST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...LOCALLY DENSE FOG ALONG THE LAKE ERIE SHORELINE AND NIAGARA RIVER... As of 225 pm...area web cameras show that locally dense fog has developed along and just inland from the Lake Erie shoreline and Niagara River. This fog...with localized visibilities to a quarter mile or less...is expected to persist through late afternoon and may expand further inland over time. If you will be traveling... you should slow down and be prepared for rapid localized reductions in visibility. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather