WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1155 PM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ERIE...

WYOMING...ORLEANS...AND GENESEE COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band accompanied by winds of up to 35

MPH.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1145 PM EST, a strong 10 mile wide lake

effect band extends northeast from Lake Erie, from Evans to Buffalo

to Oakfield. This band will continue to move very slowly southward

by 2 AM. Snow is falling at a rate of about 2 inches per hour

within the heart of the band, while visibilities are less than a

quarter mile.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Batavia,

Depew, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville, Darien Lakes

State Park, Evans, Elma, Eden, Marilla, Pembroke, Bennington, Orchard

Park and Akron.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 49, and between

exits 50A and 57A.

SAFETY INFO...

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely

difficult for road crews to keep keep up with the already

treacherous road conditions. Observe all existing travel bans.

LAT...LON 4273 7908 4276 7898 4280 7892 4284 7893

4288 7892 4314 7833 4314 7810 4298 7802

4258 7906 4256 7912 4257 7914

TIME...MOT...LOC 0445Z 239DEG 49KT 4300 7832

_____

