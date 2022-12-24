WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 920 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL IMPOSSIBLE FOR PORTIONS OF THE NIAGARA FRONTIER THIS MORNING... HAZARDS...The combination of a band of heavy snow and winds gusting to 55 mph is producing BLIZZARD conditions. Visibility within the band is ZERO. There are numerous vehicles stranded on the roadways with many roads impassable. DO NOT attempt to travel in this band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 918 AM EST, a 10 to 15 mile wide band extended from Grand Island northeast across the Buffalo Northtowns and the southern half of Niagara County, including the city of Niagara Falls. This band is expected to remain nearly stationary through 11 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lockport, Tonawanda, Amherst, Grand Island, Pendleton, Middleport, Sanborn, Cambria Center, Pendleton Center, Rapids and Gasport. SAFETY INFO... Travel is impossible in this area with blizzard conditions. LAT...LON 4311 7906 4312 7906 4332 7847 4314 7846 4296 7896 4299 7901 4302 7902 4303 7901 4306 7900 4307 7901 4308 7908 TIME...MOT...LOC 1416Z 239DEG 49KT 4304 7889 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather