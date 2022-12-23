WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ BLIZZARD WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 956 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 65 to 75 mph today and tonight. Blizzard conditions will last into Saturday night. Wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible at times. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. The bitter wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to zero. Travel is strongly discouraged. ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... 1 to 2 feet in the most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph today and tonight. Blizzard conditions will last into Saturday night. Wind chills as cold as 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Chautauqua county. Greatest snowfall amounts and strongest winds will be across far northern and western parts of the county, including the New York State Thruway. * IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 24 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph tonight. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze this afternoon. Blizzard conditions will develop late this afternoon lasting into Sunday morning. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage and numerous power outages. The bitter wind chills as low as 10 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard conditions. Wind chills as cold as 24 below zero tonight. * WHERE...Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. Greatest snowfall amounts will be across far northern and western Cattaraugus county, and northwestern Wyoming county. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY... accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard conditions. Wind chills of 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Monroe county. Greatest snow accumulation across western portions of the county. difficult to impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility with whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions possible. Winds this strong could cause tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST MONDAY... accumulations of 2 to 3 feet. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph tonight. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling flash freeze this afternoon. From this evening through most of the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Localized blizzard conditions are possible. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest snow accumulations over the northern and western portion of the county. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Monday. outages. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will result in areas of blowing snow. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens will result in a flash freeze today. Wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches resulting in some power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero can Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will result in areas of blowing snow. Wind chills as cold as 24 below zero tonight. * WHERE...Allegany county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches resulting in some power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.