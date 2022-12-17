WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1025 AM EST Sat Dec 17 2022 ...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ORLEANS...GENESEE... NIAGARA...AND NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow will produce 1 to 2 inch per hour snowfall rates and visibility of less than a quarter mile at times. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...The band of lake effect snow has drifted north this morning, and is now impacting Buffalo and the Northtowns, and also southern Niagara, western Genesee, and southwest Orleans counties. The band of heavy lake effect snow will likely continue to wobble north and south through the day today, but remain centered on the Buffalo Metro area. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 56. This includes Interstate 190 from Buffalo to the North Grand Island Bridge. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4271 7908 4280 7892 4284 7893 4292 7890 4296 7893 4299 7901 4305 7901 4305 7900 4307 7901 4327 7831 4311 7813 4287 7837 4287 7849 4284 7849 4278 7877 4278 7886 4275 7890 TIME...MOT...LOC 1521Z 249DEG 24KT 4285 7898 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather