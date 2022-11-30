WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

221 PM EST Wed Nov 30 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS

EVENING TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 15 inches in the most persistent lake snows across the

Tug Hill Plateau, with 4 to 7 inches across the surrounding

lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce

extensive blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Greatest

accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Areas of

blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute on

Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Experimental content below...do not use operationally

To view the experimental polygons please see:

http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon

COORD...4408 7515 4417 7538 4401 7570 4392 7591

4382 7595 4365 7595 4362 7570 4364 7548 4375 7531

4373 7513

TIME Y22M12D01T0100Z-Y22M12D01T0600Z

COORD...4398 7514 4397 7533 4390 7588 4383 7602

4352 7620 4347 7612 4348 7581 4344 7581 4342 7550

4360 7513

TIME Y22M12D01T0600Z-Y22M12D01T1200Z

COORD...4380 7536 4391 7558 4393 7597 4386 7613

4358 7616 4338 7634 4334 7590 4347 7570 4342 7550

TIME Y22M12D01T1200Z-Y22M12D01T1800Z

COORD...4357 7523 4361 7540 4365 7578 4361 7606

4342 7606 4336 7595 4346 7581 4331 7588 4347 7570

4345 7548

TIME Y22M12D01T1800Z-Y22M12D02T0000Z

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows across higher

terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie

counties.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery roads. Areas of

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today

and the morning commute on Thursday.

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

