WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 338 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected tonight through Wednesday morning. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. The strongest winds will be found close to Lake Erie. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few isolated power outages may result. Travel will be difficult at times for high profile vehicles, including the New York State Thruway. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected late tonight through early afternoon Wednesday. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. The strongest winds late tonight through the first half of Wednesday will be along the northern slopes of the Tug Hill Plateau and from the Black River Valley to Fort Drum. The strongest winds late Wednesday through Thursday will be near Lake Ontario. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday. result. Travel will be difficult at times in high profile vehicles. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST * WHERE...Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 1 PM EST Thursday.