WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 21, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

158 PM EST Mon Nov 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and

Chautauqua counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Where fresh snow is on the ground from the recent lake

effect snow event, patchy blowing and drifting snow may occur

in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather