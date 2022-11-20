WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

501 PM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A VERY HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF

OSWEGO...FAR SOUTHERN LEWIS...AND FAR NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...An intense band of lake effect snow will continue across

much of Oswego County, as well as far southern Lewis, and far

northern Cayuga counties through late afternoon. Snowfall rates will

reach 3 inches per hour in the most intense portion of this band.

If you must travel in this area, be prepared for severe winter

driving conditions with near zero visibility and deep snow cover on

roads.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Oswego, Fulton, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Nine Mile Point,

Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia, West Monroe,

Palermo, Sterling, New Haven and Minetto.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 36.

SAFETY INFO...

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely

difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7582 4333 7589 4332 7586

4316 7588 4320 7608 4327 7620 4322 7620

4332 7672 4334 7672 4332 7676 4334 7687

4339 7673 4345 7665 4356 7645 4356 7631

4359 7626 4355 7527

TIME...MOT...LOC 2200Z 276DEG 39KT 4336 7602

