SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1059 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AN INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF

OSWEGO...LEWIS... WAYNE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...Lake effect snow with wind gusts up to 30 mph will rapidly

reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect

snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 4

inches per hour within the most intense part of the band. There is

also the potential for thunder within this band at times.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1053 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was

located over western Oswego and extreme northeastern Cayuga Co. This

band will oscillate back and forth across Oswego county this morning.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven

Beach State Park, Central Square, Cato, Mexico Point State Park,

Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Brewerton, Hastings,

Scriba, Volney, Constantia, West Monroe, Palermo, Sterling, New

Haven, Phoenix, Ira and Minetto.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 34.

***Travel will be extremely difficult, if not nearly impossible in

the most intense portion of this band.***

SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through

this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and

potentially slick roads may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4342 7553 4348 7581 4333 7589 4332 7586

4315 7588 4320 7608 4327 7620 4320 7621

4324 7627 4322 7626 4320 7627 4323 7631

4323 7648 4314 7649 4328 7685 4346 7665

4356 7645 4350 7613 4348 7541

TIME...MOT...LOC 1553Z 277DEG 52KT 4339 7648

...A BAND OF BRIEFLY HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN AND

NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH

which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1100 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was

along a line extending from near Grahamsville to near Stalker to near

Thompson and moving southeast at 25 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink,

Callicoon, Cochecton and Fremont.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 97 and 105A.

SAFETY INFO...

LAT...LON 4175 7457 4171 7451 4168 7456 4160 7513

4162 7518 4182 7530 4186 7517 4185 7515

4189 7506 4191 7453 4187 7446

TIME...MOT...LOC 1600Z 306DEG 20KT 4189 7457 4187 7503 4182 7546

