WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 815 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022 ...INTENSE BAND OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL SWEEP ACROSS WESTERN NEW YORK LATER THIS EVENING... An intensifying band of lake effect snow over Lake Erie and far northwest Niagara County will move southeast across much of Western New York during the late evening hours. This band of snow will last for about 2 hours at any one location, but may contain very heavy 3 inch per hour snowfall rates. Travel conditions will turn severe in just a few minutes as this band of intense lake effect snow crosses the area later this evening. Visibility will be near zero, with roads quickly covering in snow. Winds will also increase along and behind this band, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph producing extensive blowing and drifting snow. _____