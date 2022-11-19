WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 156 PM EST Sat Nov 19 2022 ...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF NIAGARA COUNTY... HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 155 PM EST, a lake effect snow band was continuing to drift north, impacting northern Niagara County. This band will continue to drift north and west the rest of the afternoon. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Newfane, Lewiston, Youngstown, Fort Niagara State Park, Wilson, Barker, Olcott, Ransomville, Model City and Appleton. Travel will be extremely difficult, if not nearly impossible in the most intense portion of this band, including Lewiston and Newfane. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4341 7846 4335 7847 4314 7891 4311 7906 4312 7907 4314 7904 4317 7905 4325 7906 4328 7908 TIME...MOT...LOC 1854Z 239DEG 49KT 4434 7587 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather