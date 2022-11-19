WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IS REPLACED BY A NEW WARNING IN

EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows, which will

be across southern portions of the county.

* WHERE...Lewis county.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 4 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EST SUNDAY...

of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Erie county.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

10 PM EST SUNDAY...

of 6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds

* WHERE...Chautauqua county.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Cattaraugus county.

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM

EST MONDAY...

of 18 to 30 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds

* WHERE...Oswego county.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of

8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting

as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Erie and Genesee counties. Lake effect snow

across the Buffalo metro area early this morning will move north

of the area this afternoon before moving back south across the

area tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday.

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations

of 7 to 14 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

6 to 12 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting

* WHERE...Niagara county.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Orleans county.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. Most of the snow will fall this

morning, and then again tonight with a break during this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of

4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting

* WHERE...Wyoming county. Mainly across western portions of the

county.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Allegany county.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4

to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as

high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Cayuga county.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday.

