WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

953 PM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...INTENSE LAKE EFFECT SNOW OFF LAKE ONTARIO...

A band of intense lake effect snow will continue through late

evening northeast of Lake Ontario from central Jefferson County to

northern Lewis County, near State Route 3 from Watertown to

Harrisville. Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour will continue.

Travel will be extremely difficult, if not nearly impossible in the

most intense portion of this band, including the Watertown and Fort

Drum areas. Visibility will be near zero at times with deep snow

cover on roads.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 41 and 49.

LAT...LON 4375 7628 4378 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635

4385 7643 4393 7648 4396 7644 4395 7634

4402 7636 4405 7641 4410 7643 4414 7635

4432 7566 4410 7517 4397 7515 4396 7515

_____

