SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

608 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF OSWEGO...LEWIS...

WAYNE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is

producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per

hour. Thundersnow is also possible in this band.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 605 AM EST, a lake effect snow band

extended from Fair Haven to Oswego to Pulaski and Fulton. The band

is moving south at 5 MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fair Haven Beach State

Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park,

Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island

State Park, Brewerton, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland,

Constantia, West Monroe and Palermo.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 37.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect

snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4346 7545 4342 7553 4348 7581 4333 7589

4315 7588 4320 7608 4327 7620 4323 7620

4324 7627 4320 7627 4323 7631 4322 7648

4331 7697 4339 7673 4356 7645 4356 7628

4369 7626 4363 7544

TIME...MOT...LOC 1105Z 343DEG 6KT 4334 7653

