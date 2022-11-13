WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1231 PM EST Sun Nov 13 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHERN CHAUTAUQUA

AND SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES...

At 1228 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from near Ashford Hollow to 7 miles west of Allegany State

Park to Columbus. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Locations impacted include...

Jamestown, Olean, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Lakewood, Falconer,

Ashford, Allegany, Franklinville, Clymer, Belfast, Cuba, Jamestown

West, Weston Mills, Frewsburg, St. Bonaventure, Ashford Hollow,

Busti, Hinsdale and Friendship.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 11 and 31.

The snow may accumulate a half inch to one inch as this band of snow

moves through. Visibilities are down to one quarter of a mile in

this band of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on

alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of

time you have to react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect this afternoon for

Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. Please monitor local media

outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements.

LAT...LON 4210 7976 4218 7912 4242 7878 4234 7793

4200 7812 4200 7976

TIME...MOT...LOC 1728Z 282DEG 26KT 4235 7877 4205 7892 4194 7955

