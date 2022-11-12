WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 627 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New York... Cattaraugus Creek At Gowanda affecting Erie, Chautauqua, Wyoming and Cattaraugus Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Cattaraugus Creek At Gowanda. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.9 feet early Tuesday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather