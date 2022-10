WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

301 PM EDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LEWIS COUNTY HAS

EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

