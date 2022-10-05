WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 338 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather