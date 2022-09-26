WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 609 AM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 Heavy Lake Effect Rain Expected During the Morning Commute Areas of heavy lake effect rain will impact the morning commute at times across portions of far Western NY. Rain will reach the Buffalo Metro area between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Rainfall rates of a half inch per hour will be possible at times. Heavy rainfall will cause reduced visibility, and areas of ponding water on local roadways. Localized flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas will be possible. If traveling this morning, please allow extra time to reach your destination. This includes I90 in Erie and ChautauQua counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather