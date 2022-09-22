WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Wyoming County in western New York...

Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York...

Southeastern Erie County in western New York...

Southern Livingston County in western New York...

Northern Allegany County in western New York...

* Until 130 AM EDT.

* At 1234 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arcade, or

18 miles south of East Aurora, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Springville, Alfred, Arcade,

Belfast, Rushford, Houghton, Chaffee and Portageville.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 5.

Interstate 86 between exits 31 and 33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning

is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

