WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 712 PM EDT Sun Sep 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Jefferson and west central Lewis Counties through 815 PM EDT... At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Barnes Corners, or near Watertown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Watertown, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Adams, Barnes Corners, Adams Center, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Rodman, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Croghan, Castorland, Worth, East Rodman, Bellwood and Rector. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 42 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4377 7602 4396 7602 4401 7536 4370 7539 TIME...MOT...LOC 2312Z 271DEG 30KT 4387 7588 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather