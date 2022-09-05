WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

811 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHWESTERN CATTARAUGUS AND

SOUTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES...

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following counties, in central New York, Broome,

Chemung, Steuben and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford

and Susquehanna.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and

Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern

Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

