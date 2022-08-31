WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1013 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Jefferson, southwestern Lewis and northeastern Oswego Counties

through 1115 PM EDT...

At 1013 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Pulaski, or 8 miles east of Sandy Island Beach

State Park, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk Shores

State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Richland, New Haven,

Mexico, Williamstown, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Altmar,

Mannsville, Ellisburg, Osceola, Montario Point, West Leyden and

Rector.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 34 and 40.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4342 7552 4348 7581 4342 7585 4342 7638

4357 7638 4356 7631 4358 7626 4373 7628

4379 7557 4346 7545

TIME...MOT...LOC 0213Z 258DEG 26KT 4366 7602

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

