SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1205 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oswego

County through 100 PM EDT...

At 1203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Nine Mile Point, or 8 miles southwest of Sandy Island Beach State

Park, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Redfield, Selkirk Shores

State Park, Nine Mile Point, Mexico Point State Park, Richland,

Mexico, Williamstown, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Altmar,

Smartville, Howardville, Salmon River Reservoir, Kasoag and Port

Ontario.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 34 and 37.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4348 7581 4339 7586 4351 7640 4357 7639

4357 7636 4356 7631 4357 7628 4358 7626

4366 7626 4364 7577 4347 7576

TIME...MOT...LOC 1603Z 276DEG 21KT 4356 7634

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

