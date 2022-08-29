WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 620 PM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WAYNE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning for eastern Wayne county has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CAYUGA AND SOUTHWESTERN OSWEGO COUNTIES... At 619 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Oswego to 7 miles northwest of Cato, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Weedsport, Cato, Nine Mile Point, Battle Island State Park, Scriba, Volney and Sterling. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 40. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather