WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Livingston County in western New York...

Northeastern Allegany County in western New York...

* Until 800 PM EDT.

* At 726 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alfred, or 10

miles west of Hornell, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Dansville, Alfred, Ossian, Canaseraga, Almond, West Almond,

Birdsall, Ossian Center and Swain.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 5.

Interstate 86 between exits 32 and 33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather