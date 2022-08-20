WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lewis County in central New York... * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 556 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Boonville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Highmarket, Lyonsdale, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Mohawk Hill, Swancott Mill, West Leyden and Talcottville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following county, Greene. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Preston-Potter Hollow, Durham, Cornwallville, Oak Hill, West Durham and Medusa. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather