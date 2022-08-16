WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1249 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Livingston and southern Monroe Counties through 130 PM EDT...

At 1249 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Henrietta, or near Brighton. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rochester, Brighton, Henrietta, Avon, Caledonia, Scottsville, Rush,

Pittsford, Strong Memorial Hospital, Martin, Industry, Garbutt and

Mumford.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 11 and 12.

Interstate 90 near exit 46.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4290 7780 4304 7789 4316 7757 4304 7743

4304 7748 4301 7749

TIME...MOT...LOC 1649Z 049DEG 2KT 4305 7765

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

