WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

858 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN CATTARAUGUS...

SOUTHWESTERN ERIE AND EASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900

PM EDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.

_____

