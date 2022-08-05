WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

705 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Erie

County through 745 PM EDT...

At 703 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with

heavy rainfall over Buffalo, moving southwest at 5 mph. Additional

storms continue to fall over the Buffalo Airport, Clarence,

and Amherst.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore,

Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Lancaster, Williamsville, Akron, Small

Boat Harbor, Erie Basin Marina, Blasdell, Woodlawn Beach State Park,

Clarence Center and East Amherst.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 56 and 49.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4280 7892 4284 7893 4292 7890 4295 7892

4308 7862 4307 7859 4309 7858 4309 7856

4302 7847 4292 7861 4278 7884 4278 7886

4273 7893 4276 7898

TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 046DEG 6KT 4289 7884

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

