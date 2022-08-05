WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

358 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...Heavy thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Cattaraugus and central Chautauqua Counties through 445 PM EDT...

At 354 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking clusters of thunderstorms

with torrential rainfall and reduced visibility along a line

extending from Mayville to Cassadaga to South Dayton and

Cattaraugus. Movement was northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Westfield, Gowanda, Ashford, Mayville, Ashford Hollow, Chautauqua

Institution, Findley Lake, Long Point State Park, Chautauqua,

Portland, Ripley, Stockton, New Albion, Dayton, Brocton, Leon, Mina,

East Otto, Arkwright and Cattaraugus.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 60.

Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 6.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4234 7972 4248 7896 4244 7892 4244 7888

4247 7876 4235 7851 4228 7872 4221 7930

4210 7976 4227 7976 4228 7973 4231 7977

TIME...MOT...LOC 1954Z 153DEG 6KT 4233 7887 4225 7951

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

