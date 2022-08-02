WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

102 PM EDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Niagara, Orleans, and Monroe counties.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHERE...Beaches of Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

