WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 9, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

446 AM EDT Thu Jun 9 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

* WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua county.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

_____

