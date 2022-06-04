WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 401 AM EDT Sat Jun 4 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe county. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego and Jefferson counties. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather