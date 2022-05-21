WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

742 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Erie,

southeastern Niagara, Orleans, northern Genesee and western Monroe

Counties through 845 PM EDT...

At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Middleport, or near Medina, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Clarence, Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Hilton, Hamlin Beach

State Park, Pembroke, Spencerport, Akron, Byron, Scottsville,

Churchville, Middleport, Oakfield, Holley, Waterport, Point Breeze,

Lakeside Beach State Park and Kent.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 47.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for

western New York.

LAT...LON 4327 7860 4341 7804 4339 7778 4301 7776

4296 7860

TIME...MOT...LOC 2341Z 243DEG 29KT 4314 7845

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGANY CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA

CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG ERIE

LIVINGSTON ONTARIO SCHUYLER

SENECA STEUBEN TOMPKINS

WYOMING YATES

