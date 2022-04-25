WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 816 PM EDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WAYNE...CAYUGA AND NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and brief downpours are still possible with these thunderstorms. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather