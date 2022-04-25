WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 346 PM EDT Mon Apr 25 2022 ...PATCHY DENSE FOG NEAR LAKE ERIE... Patchy dense fog will continue through late afternoon along the immediate Lake Erie shore, including the lakeshore of Downtown Buffalo. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile at times, including along Interstate 190 from the 198 to downtown, and along the Skyway. Motorists should be alert for rapid changes in visibility along the Lake Erie shore. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather