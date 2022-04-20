WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 400 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather