WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 744 PM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022 ...STRONG GUSTY WINDS NEAR THE LAKE ONTARIO SHORELINE OF NIAGARA COUNTY... There will be strong gusty winds near the immediate Lake Ontario shoreline in Niagara County through this evening. The strong winds will be localized, impacting Youngstown, Wilson, and Olcott through around 930 p.m. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible during this time. This may result in a few downed tree limbs and localized power outages. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather